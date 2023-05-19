Swearing-in ceremony will be historical, says Shivakumar

Karnataka Congress President and designated DyCM D.K. Shivakumar on Friday stated that the swearing-in ceremony of the Congress government on May 20 will be a historical event.



Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Shivakumar stated that the new government which is the voice of the people and which is looked up to by the people is going to take shape on Saturday.

“All our national leaders are coming to attend the swearing-in ceremony. On the first day of the cabinet, we are going to implement all the guarantee schemes. Many national leaders are also participating in the event.

“I call upon all Congress workers and leaders to consider this statement through the media as an invitation and attend the programme. The people need to reach the venue before 11 a.m.,” he stated.

“I invite other party leaders from JD(S), BJP to attend the event as they are also part of the government,” he said.

“We are going to meet AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala regarding finalisation of the first stage of cabinet expansion,” he said.

Shivakumar, answering a question on region or caste wise priorities in cabinet formation, stated, “Our first priority is to keep the word given to the people. There is no scope of confusion. We will work unitedly. We don’t have caste or region based priorities. There is only one region,” he said.

Asked about any conditions applying for guarantee schemes, Shivakumar explained that these schemes are not given by Siddaramaiah or himself. “One scheme was promised by Rahul Gandhi, the Gruhalaxmi scheme was announced by Priyanka Gandhi and we (Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar) have announced others. These are vows given by the Congress,” he added.

