Swimmer Gangadhar G Kadekar aims to create world record by swimming with hands, legs tied

Udupi: Swimmer Gangadhar G Kadekar is aiming for a record by swimming for a 3.5 km distance in the sea on January 24.

He will swim with both his legs and hands chained to enter his name in the Golden Book of World Records.

Gangadhar took to swimming as a hobby when he was 50 years old. His name is recorded in the India Book of Records for maximum distance covered while swimming in Padmasana posture last year in Udupi.

He had made the record by swimming for 1,400 metres with his legs shackled while using breaststroke.

He will start off at Sri Devi Bhajana Mandir in Padukere at 7 am on January 24 and begin to swim in the sea.

Gangadhar said he is confident and is trying to enter his name in the Golden Book of World Records.

He is a recipient of the district-level Karnataka Rajyotsava Award last year.

Swimmer Gopal Kharvi had done a similar attempt in 2013 (He was 37 years old then) as he swam a distance of 3.07 km from St Mary’s Island to Malpe Beach wearing handcuffs and leg shackles successfully. Thus, his name had entered his name in Guinness Book of World Record.