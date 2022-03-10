Switched Over Heart Treated at Father Muller Hospital, Mangaluru

Mangaluru: Nagesh, 57 years old male from Mudigere presented with severe chest pain with pulmonary edema to the Emergency Department. Dr Pradeep Pereira, Interventional Cardiologist at Father Muller Medical College Hospital attended on him and he was diagnosed to have acute AWMI (heart attack) with poor heart pumping along with a rare condition called Situs Inversus Dextrocardia, which occurs in 1 in 10,000 births wherein by birth body organs are switched from their regular side to opposite side. He had his heart on the right side of the chest and liver on the left side of the abdomen.

He was also a known patient of peripheral arterial disease. He was taken up for coronary angiogram and found to have critical blockage in one of his main artery which was successfully corrected by angioplasty by Team of Interventional Cardiologist Dr Pradeep Pereira, Senior Cathlab Technician Mr Purushotham, Nurses team include Ms Rita, Nidhin, Ram, Steevan and Ms Jestina.

Dr Pradeep Pereira said that the challenges in treating this person were the critical nature of the heart attack, presence of heart on the right side of the chest with changes in the course of all body organs and manipulation of instruments used for angioplasty which are all designed to suit the left sided heart. Patient was successfully discharged after angioplasty