Sylendra Babu takes charges as Tamil Nadu DGP



Chennai: C.Sylendra Babu, a 1987 batch IPS officer of the Tamil Nadu cadre has taken charge as the new Director General of Police (DGP) of the state.

Babu took charge at the police headquarters from the incumbent DGP, J.K. Tripathy who has retired from service.

The new DGP said that his focus would be on crime prevention and maintaining law and order. Sylendra Babu said that he had already instructed the police to respect human rights.

He called upon the Tamil Nadu Police personnel to be cordial with people always and said that stringent measures would be taken against those who violate human rights.

Sylendra Babu also thanked the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin for providing him the opportunity to head the state police. He also said that time-bound action would be taken on petitions received from the general public.

The new DGP, who hails from the Kanyakumari district, is an avid runner and has participated in several competitions both within and outside the country. He had won a gold in 100m sprint at the Asian veteran meet at Bangkok a couple of years ago.

