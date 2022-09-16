‘Sympathy & Empathy Should be a Must for Doctors’- Chief Guest at ‘IMPETUS 2022’

‘Sympathy & Empathy Should be a Must for Doctors”- Chief Guest Prof Dr Satheesh Kumar Bhandary- Hon. Vice Chancellor-NITTE (Deemed to be University), Derlakatte, Mangaluru at ‘IMPETUS 2022’ the 25th Annual National Homoeopathic Conference at Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College, Deralakatte, Mangaluru held on Friday, 16 September 2022, with a theme “KINDLE THE PROCESS TO SUCCESS”.

Mangaluru: Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College (FMHMC), one of the premier Homoeopathic Medical colleges and Hospitals in the country hosted the 25th Annual National Homoeopathic Conference on 16th September 2022 and will continue on 17th September, at FMHMC Deralakatte campus. Homoeopathy is synonymous with Father Muller and the Institution today is renowned universally for its pioneering contribution to the field of Homoeopathic Medical education, training, research and quality patient care.

Father Muller Homeopathic Medical College with its vision and mission of healing and comforting the suffering humanity with compassion, and respect and providing affordable holistic health care services has emerged today as a centre of excellence in Global Homoeopathic Medical Education and Research. The state–of–the–art facility at Deralakatte boasts of a full-fledged college set up along with an attached hospital which trains students in quality patient care, knowledge care and learner care.

It is affiliated with the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), Karnataka and recognized by National Commission for Homoeopathy (NCH), New Delhi, and has been accredited with an ‘A’ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council. The annual intake of 100 seats in UG and 27 seats in PG course along with 50 bedded hospital with attached causality, day care unit, inpatient department, outpatient department, Medical laboratory, Radiographic unit, Yoga and Naturopathy, massage, Physiotherapy, Specialty clinics and other facilities make it fantastic overall health set up.

The college has been traditionally organizing regular annual conferences to stay abreast of the current developing trends in the field of ever-growing Homoeopathic education and research. This year after a hiatus of two years, the post-COVID era, “Impetus 2022- Kindle The Process To Success”, is organized. Research and Publications are the present buzzwords of all fields of Medical Education. The Conference has created a platform of open forum presentation for young, enthusiastic, budding Homoeopaths to share their fresh insights and experiences, which is spread out over two days taking participants/delegates into the intricacies and complexities of case-taking skills by Dr Shekhar Algundgi M.D(Hom), F.Hom(U.K), M.F.Hom(Malaysia), Master Hom (Ireland), N.D(Naturo) on the first day’s scientific session.

On the second day, 17 September the resource Person is Dr N. Madan, Senior Homoeopath, Professor-Emeritus GCEH who will be enlightening the delegates on the different approaches to prescription. The final speaker on that day is an Alumni of FMHMC, Dr S Ilango, B.H.M.S, MD(Hom), SCPH who will be presenting his exposition on the topic ‘Hunting Syphilis’. The open forum will take place during the noon sessions and evening tea break sessions where short paper presentations will be presented.

The Inaugural programme of the 25th Annual National Homoeopathic Conference “IMPETUS 2022 was held on 16th September 2022 at 9.30 a.m at the Father Muller Auditorium, Deralakatte, Mangaluru. The Chief Guest of the programme was Prof. Dr Satheesh Kumar Bhandary, MS (ENT), FRCS (England), Honorable Vice Chancellor NITTE(Deemed to be University) and the president of the function was Rev.Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho the Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions. Other dignitaries on the dais were Fr Roshan Crasta-Administrator, FMHMC; Dr ESJ Prabhu Kiran- Principal, FMHMC; Dr Vilma D’souza- Vice Principal, FMHMC; and Dr Vivek Sakthidharan -the Organizing secretary of the conference.

The formal inaugural programme began with a prayer song invoking God’s blessings, which was rendered mellifluously by the students of Father Muller Homoeopathic College. Dr E S J Prabhu Kiran, Principal, FMHMC and the Organizing Chairperson of the Conference, gave the welcome address where he stressed the importance of hosting the Scientific Conference, in order to keep up the tradition of learning and sharing knowledge. The conference was symbolically inaugurated by lighting the lamp by the dignitaries on the dais.

Following the inauguration of the Conference by the lighting of the traditional lamp by the Chief guest along with other dignitaries on the dais, in his inaugural address, Prof Dr Satheesh Kumar Bhandary highlighted the immense contribution of Father Muller Institution to the field of health and Education. He expressed his wishes and hopes in forming collaborative joint ventures in the field of Scientific Research and Education in the form of a Memorandum of Understanding. He also encouraged the delegates to explore Mangaluru, which has so much to offer from delicious food, entertainment, social life, fun and frolic.

Prof Dr Bhandary also stressed that doctors should show sympathy and empathy to the suffering humanity, and make a difference in patients’ lives. He then proceeded with the release of the souvenir, joined by other dignitaries on the dais, including Dr Raisa Cherian the Chairperson of the Souvenir Committee.

Father Muller Homoeopathic Pharmaceutical division is famous all over the world for its quality products and medicines and is always in the process of modernizing, renovating and creating better products. Rev. Fr Roshan Crasta, Administrator, FMHMC&H and FMHPD, launched a series of new products, along with the Director Rev Fr Richard A. Coelho. On the occasion, brand new varieties of ‘SHALOM’ powder in different fragrances were launched.

In his message on the occasion, the Administrator explained about the new products and also conveyed his wishes for the day. “Our College not only excels in academics but also encourages practitioners to exhibit their exemplary work through Research presentations and debates. We have been hosting this Conference for the last 24 years, and after a break of two years due to the pandemic, we back again hosting the 25th IMPETUS-2022 conference. The deliberations will take place during the conference on different topics having a panel of eminent speakers, directed towards a clear vision and sure it will take the Homoeopathic System of Medicine to a bright and right perspective. No doubt we will soon witness a golden era of Homoeopathy as nest Alternative System of Medicine” added Fr Crasta.

Research and innovations are the lifeblood of any educational institution and the research unit of FMHMC has brought out a Research Bulletin, aggregating and spotlighting the achievements of the staff and students in this arena. The first Introductory volume of the Research Bulletin was released by the Director, Rev. Fr Richard A. Coelho. The Research and Scientific Committee Coordinator Dr Kurian P J also joined the dignitaries for the release.

The Director Fr Coelho presented a Memento to the Chief guest, Prof Dr Satheesh Kumar Bhandary, as a symbol of gratitude and goodwill and then gave away his presidential message, where he highlighted the aims and ideals of the Institution and the college. In his message, he said that Father Muller Institution has a tradition of service to society, especially in the field of health care and education. This year’s conference is an effort in this direction by keeping up the rich practice of learning and research. On a lighter side of the vein, Fr Coelho complimented the Conference Organizing Secretary Dr Vivek Sakthidharan saying “You have shown the maximum “SAKTHI” (Strength/Power) in putting up this BIG conference.

Delegates from various parts of the country attended the conference, totalling nearly 500. The programme concluded with the vote of thanks by the Organizing secretary, Dr Vivek Sakthidharan followed by the Institution Anthem. The programme was meticulously and eloquently compered by Dr G Rajachandra and Dr Mable Pranitha Andrade, both faculty at FMHMC.

