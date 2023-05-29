Symposium and Book Release Legacy of a Legend- Dr Olinda Pereira

School of Social Work (SSW), Roshni Nilaya, Mangaluru in association with Centre for Leadership and Social Development (CLSD), Bengaluru and Roshni Alumni Association (RAA), Mangaluru will organise a symposium and the release of the book on the Founder Principal of School of Social Work – Dr Olinda Pereira on 31 May 2023, at 3:30p.m.,at Maria Paiva Hall, School of Social Work.

The book titled Legacy of a Legend – Dr Olinda Pereira encapsulates the philanthropic work put in by a pioneer in social work education and practice. The book, highlighting the spirit of Dr Olinda Pereira, whose mission was to empower and enrich all those who had the good fortune of crossing paths with her, is the result of the work put in by Managing Trustees of Dr Olinda Pereira Memorial Trust.

The Symposium will be inaugurated by Dr Vijaya Kumar, H’ble Vice Chancellor, Yenopoya (Deemed to be University)who will speak on the topic ‘Education and Development’.

Fr Cedric Prakash SJ, Chief Guest will address the gathering on the topic ‘Social Transformation through Inclusive Society’.

Dr PhilomenaD’Sa – Founder Trustee will preside over the function.

Prof Vida Sequeira, President of the Institute will welcome.

Sri S N Gopinath, Founder Trustee, CLSD will highlight the Formation of the CLSD Trust and the Making of the Book.

Dr Sophia Fernandes, Principal, SSW and Dr Malini Hebbar, President, RAA gave the statement that the event would bring together the alumni from various places, to commemorate the joyous occasion.

