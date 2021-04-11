Spread the love



















Symposium on Municipal Solid Waste: Challenges, Solution & Future Direction held in City on Saturday, 10th April 2021 at 10 am in The Ocean Pearl, Mangaluru

Mangaluru: It is an undeniable truth that we the people are exploiting planet earth. The natural resources of the earth are extensively used not just for the needs of people but also for their never-ending greed for comforts. One of the major causes of environmental pollution is millions of tons of solid waste produced by countries on a daily basis. India alone produces thousands of tons of solid waste every day, more than fifty million tons in a year and it is going to increase as the population increases. The unscientific methods of waste management in our country have resulted in contamination of the food we eat, the water we drink and the air we breathe. Statistics show that India is going to be one of the major generators of solid waste in the world in the very near future.

Considering this alarming situation on waste management, The Government of India is in the forefront of putting more effort and emphasis on achieving complete cleanliness through Swachh Bharat Mission & SWM Rules 2016. One of the key aspects of this process is the management of solid and liquid waste along with sanitation. According to the guidelines for Solid Waste Management, states are to decide the suitable technologies in their areas. Appropriate technologies that are socially acceptable and environmentally safe may be considered. Collection, segregation and safe disposal of household wastes, decentralized systems like household composting and biogas plants are permitted. For non-biodegradable waste, the preferred option is to collect the sorted waste and ensure recycling of different streams.

In spite of the great effort, local administrations are facing challenges in the disposal of solid waste. Unless awakened citizens and Institutions cooperate with the government in this regard, the whole system is going to collapse. Hence, Mangala Resource Management Pvt. Ltd., (MRMPL) a start-up on SWM under the guidance of Ramakrishna Mission Mangaluru, advocated the concept “Our Waste – Our Responsibility” by providing eco-friendly solutions on solid waste management for individuals and Communities. We believe that, through our Zero Waste Projects, we are contributing to our motherland!

WHY THIS SYMPOSIUM?

In order to discuss Municipal Solid Waste & its Challenges; Introducing unique and eco-friendly Waste Management Projects and techniques of MRMPL and Motivating the administration and stakeholders of SWM towards Solution and Future Direction. To learn more about MRMPL, Ramakrishna Mission- Mangaluru had carried out an extensive cleanliness campaign, called ‘Swacch Mangaluru Abhiyan’, in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts for five years from October 2014 to October 2019. Hundreds of cleanliness programmes were organized and thousands of volunteers participated in this campaign.

Concerned citizens of the city requested Ramakrishna Mission to continue the campaign to provide legitimate solutions for garbage management. As a result, the volunteers of Swacch Mangaluru Abhiyan, under the guidance of Ramakrishna Mission, formed a Startup called ‘Mangala Resource Management Pvt. Ltd’ (MRMPL) to guide and assist people, organizations and government entities in solid waste management. Presently, they are providing waste management solutions to 15 apartments of Mangaluru covering 500 flats and on the other hand, successfully handling 1.5 ton of garbage daily in Uppinangady Gram Panchayat.

The Symposium held today on “Municipal Solid Waste: Challenges, Solutions and Future Directions” was graced by Swami Prakashanandaji-President of Ramakrishna Vivekananda Ashrama, Ranebennur; Swami Ekagamyanandaji -Ramakrishna Mission, Mangaluru (Key-Note speaker); Capt Ganesh Karnik -Ex-Serviceman-Indian Army (who gave an introduction of the project); Premananda Shetty -Mayor of MCC (Inaugurator); S T Veeresh- Mayor of Davangere City Corporation (Chief Guest); Sandeep Garodi-Chairman, MCC Health Committee (Special Guest); Dilraj Alva- Managing director, MRMPL, among others.

The Symposium was inaugurated by Premananda Shetty, Honourable Mayor, Mangalore City Corporation, by lighting the lamp. In his inaugural address Premananda Shetty while appreciating Ramakrishna Mission for their immense service in the Swacchatha Mission assured full support to the ongoing effort of Ramakrishna Mission with regard to the waste management . Captain Ganesh Karnik, in his introductory speech, dwelled upon the subject matter of the symposium. He commended the excellent task undertaken by Mangala Resources Management in mitigating the burning problem of waste disposal in the City. The success achieved by M R M in making Uppinangady “Zero Waste” village in a short period of one year speaks volumes of the enormous contribution of MRM in the efficient management of waste, he added.

In his Keynote address Swami Ekagamyanandaji narrated the background and objectives of formation of start-up “Mangala Resources Management”. He emphasized the fact that results can be achieved by a sincere and dedicated attempt to overcome the problem rather than to sit on the problems, by discussing issues/options. Realization of the dream project “Zero Waste” village of Uppinangadi is a testimony to the unstinted effort and dedicated job of MRM, he stated. He also expressed the hope that the waste management/disposal problem of the City of Mangaluru can be resolved by following the model of “Swacch Uber” (Uppinangadi).

Swami Prakashanandaji speaking on the occasion lauded the amazing success achieved by Ramakrishna Mission, Mangaluru in the Swacchatha Mission and opined that Swami Ekagamyanandaji possesses all the capability to lead the Cleanliness Drive and Waste Management Solution of the entire nation.

Later, a fruitful discussion session on “Solid Waste-Challenges and Solutions” was held. Sachin Shetty, Director, MRM, presented a demo on pot composting and informed that MRM has taken up the assignment of waste management of around 500 flats in the city and around 5000 independent houses have been disposing of wet waste at source, through pot composting. Ranjan Bellarpady elucidating the success story of the ambitious project “Swacch Uber” (Zero Waste Village-Uppinangady) of

Ramakrishna Mission disclosed the factors that paved the way to realization of the dream project, within a short time. He also apprised the upcoming/future projects of MRM. Prakash Shetty, PDO, Ujire gave an account of the successful management of waste in Ujire. He also expressed firm belief that waste management would easily be handled if adequate support from the Government, wholehearted cooperation of people and active participation of various Matadhipathis, like Ekagamyanandaji are mobilized.

Vishnu Sharma, Asst.Professor MIT, Manipal, spoke about the disposal and management of plastic waste. Arjun Mascarenhas, an environmentalist, stressed the basic need of the segregation of waste into wet and dry waste for proper and efficient management of the waste. He said that it would be most helpful if the waste is segregated in to three bins viz., recyclable, trash and compostable.

Swami Ekagamyanandaji proposed a vote of thanks. To conclude the program, Kudroli Ganesh, a renowned magician, entertained the participants by Mind reading Magic in his own inimitable style. The programme was meticulously and professionally compered by Mrs Smitha Shenoy, a volunteer with Ramakrishna Mission.



