System has failed, work for public welfare: Cong workers told



New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday asked the party workers to “leave all work” except the public welfare as the “system” has failed.

“The system has failed so public welfare should be done. In this crisis responsible citizens are needed ,I will appeal to Congress colleagues to leave all political work and work to help the people of the country as this is the Congress’s dharma,” he tweeted in Hindi.

Rahul Gandhi’s criticism comes after many media houses aired reports of “system failure” while the Congress has been alleging that it’s “Prime Minister’s failure”.

India reported yet another grim milestone of highest number of daily new Covid-19 cases. A total of 349,691 Covid cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, and 2,767deaths, the highest single-day deaths so far in the country, according to health ministry’s reports on Sunday.

The active cases in India stood at 26,82,751on Sunday, while the total Covid-19 cases were registered so far 1,69,60,172.

A total of 2,17,113 Covid infected people were recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery so far 1,40,85,110.

India registered over 2,000 deaths for the fifth consecutive day with the highest spike in single-day deaths. On Saturday India reported 2,624 deaths, on Friday 2,263, while on Thursday 2,104 deaths and 2023 deaths were reported on Wednesday.

A total of 1,92,311 have lost their lives due to Covid-19 in India since last year.