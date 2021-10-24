Spread the love



















T20 World Cup: Morgan credits bowlers for perfect start to England’s campaign



Dubai: After a thumping six-wicket win over West Indies, England captain Eoin Morgan on Saturday credited his bowlers for starting their 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in style, adding that the team took its chances and deserved to win.

Adil Rashid (2/4), Tymal Mills (2/17), Moeen Ali (2/17), Chris Woakes (1/12), Chris Jordan (1/7) wreaked havoc with the ball as England bundle out West Indies for just 55 in 20 overs. In reply, England overhauled the target in 8.2 overs with six wickets in hand.

“This is as good as it gets, to start a campaign is a credit to the bowling unit. I thought the wicket was a good one, but the bowling was spot-on, we took all our chances and deserved this win,” said Morgan after the win.

The skipper also praised Moeen Ali and Tymal Mills for their useful contributions to the team.

“He is someone who does the basics well (on Moeen), he finishes off matches for us, hasn’t bowled a lot or played in a lot of games, but we did have someone like Ben Stokes in the middle. Mo has put in a huge contribution to the team,” said Morgan.

“He’s (Tymal Mills) as good as he has ever been with the ball, his ground fielding has improved a lot and he’s at his best at the moment, bowling wise,” he added.

Talking about England’s aggressive approach with the bat, Morgan said “We were thinking about the net run rate and so sent in guys who could have a go from ball one.”

