Tableau politics heats up ahead of Republic day parade



New Delhi: Ahead of the Republic day parade, politics of tableau has heated up after Centre rejected the proposals of Kerala and West Bengal governments with Mamata Banerjee shooting off a letter to the Prime Minister and Congress alleging partisan and vindictiveness in the selection of the states for the Tableau.

Congress leader B.K. Hariprasad has alleged that the BJP is vindictive towards non-NDA ruled states. “BJP is having vindictive attitude towards certain states. The Centre has rejected Kerala government’s tableau which was based on Narayana Guru, a philosopher & social reformer.”

“He fought against caste-ridden society & rejecting his tableau is an insult to the spiritual guru. This smells of #BJP conspiracy.” he added.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday too shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and requested him to reconsider the decision of excluding West Bengal’s tableau. The tableau was to commemorate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and his Indian National Army (INA) on his 125th birth anniversary.

“All the people of West Bengal are deeply pained by this attitude of the central government. Bengal was at the forefront of the Indian freedom struggle and has paid the heaviest price for the country’s Independence through the partition,” Mamata in her letter said.

Earlier, floor leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had written to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh over the issue and had said that he is disappointed and shocked. “It is an insult to the people of Bengal that the Central Government has rejected the proposal of West Bengal’s tableau showcasing its cultural heritage and Netaji’s life and contributions in our Freedom Struggle, on Republic Day”, he said.