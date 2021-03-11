Spread the love



















Tainted Bihar official promoted as additional director



Patna: The claim of zero tolerance against corruption by the Nitish Kumar government seems to be falling apart as the state health department promoted a tainted official as Additional Director, who is an accused in a bribery case.

Dr. Roop Narayan Kumar, who has been promoted as Additional Director as per the notification of the health department dated March 8, was caught by vigilance officials for taking bribe of Rs 700 from an employee of the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Bhagalpur district in 1998. He was promoted as civil surgeon of Araria district, just two months ago.

A case in this regard is currently underway in the Bhagalpur vigilance court.

Congress general secretary of Purnia district and a lawyer by profession Gautam Verma has written a letter to Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan requesting him to roll back his promotion.

Verma said, “Nitish Kumar claims about zero tolerance against corruption on one hand while tainted officials are being promoted on the other hand. It is a brazen act of the state government. Dr. Roop Narayan Kumar is an accused in the bribery case which is yet to be cancelled by the court. I really don’t understand what message Nitish Kumar wants to send in the public with such actions.”

“Nitish Kumar government was earlier also involved in the promotion-transfer of a dead medical officer to the post of civil surgeon of Sheikhpura district,” he added.

Despite repeated attempts, Roop Narayan Kumar didn’t respond to the calls from IANS.