‘Take Action against LPG Tankers that Haul Gas during Night’- DC Directs Concerned Officials

‘Take Action against LPG Tankers that Haul Gas during Night’- Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra Directs Concerned Officials

Mangaluru: We have heard such kind of orders from the past DK Deputy Commissioners and present DC, whenever a major or minor accident takes place on NH or other roads involving LPG Tankers or mega trucks after dark , they pass an order that such trucks should not ply at night, instead only during day time. And that order is followed by the concerned officials, including the police only for a short time, and then it is back to the old business of accepting bribes and letting the trucks travel day or night. Like they say öld habits die hard, similarly is the case here!

File Photos

And here we have our DK Deputy commissioner Dr KV Rajendra directing officials to take action against LPG tankers that transport gas during night. “Officials should keep a tab on movement of LPG tankers in the district. They should be allowed to ply only during the daytime. The unsafe movement of LPG tankers on the national highways in the district has been resulting in accidents and other traffic issues. Accidents involving LPG tankers also have been leading to mishaps. Hence, all LPG tankers should be allowed to ply only during the permitted hours. Initiate suitable action against those who violate the norms,” the deputy commissioner said.

He further said , “LPG manufacturers should respond immediately if their LPG tankers meet with an accident. All LPG tankers should have two drivers and they should not drive the vehicles during night time at any cost. In case night transportation is essential, then those companies should equip such vehicles with GPS. And anyone flouting the rules, will be strictly dealt with”