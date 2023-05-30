Take all necessary steps to prevent possibilities of natural disaster during Monsoon – Khader

Mangaluru: U.T. Khader, Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker and Mangaluru MLA, on Monday, May 29, said that one cannot prevent unexpected natural disasters. However, one can mitigate the impact on the basis of previous experiences, minimise losses to people, protect life of people and cattle and respond quickly if teams of officials are geared up to face disasters.

Presiding a meeting of officials and legislators from Dakshina Kannada district on Monsoon preparedness, Khader said ground-level teams should be kept ready with immediate effect in urban as well as rural local bodies in the district so as to prevent possible dangers of natural calamities. Heavy rains in the Western Ghat regions, including Chickamagaluru, Hassan and Kodagu districts, could trigger deluge in Dakshina Kannada creating trouble. Hinterlands as well as coastal area could face flood, he said, urging officials to keep people on regular alert in such situations.

Whenever natural calamities, including landslide or landslip occur, revenue inspectors and village accountants should visit such places and assure the affected that the government was with them. They should immediately pay Rs 10,000 compensation, khader said.

Speaking at the meeting, Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravi Kumar said based on earlier experiences, 87 Kalaji Kendras have been identified in the district. Arrangements were made to rehabilitate affected people and provide all basic amenities, including food and shelter. National Disaster Response Force teams were ready to move in to the district. The South West Monsoon was expected to hit the district on June 4 and everything should be ready by June 1. Tahsildars were released Rs 3.5 crore grant to pay immediate compensation. He has written to the government to release more funds, Mr. Kumar said.

Responding, Khader said besides revenue officials visiting calamity-hit areas and people and paying immediate compensation, the administration should also arrange to assess the total loss through inspections by engineers concerned. Reports on the loss should immediately be sent to the administration.

He also directed the officials to involve local youth to assist NDRF and other relief agencies while undertaking relief and rescue operations. Officials should hold a meeting at gram panchayat and urban local bodies in this regard.

The Speaker directed the public works and panchayat raj departments to fill potholes in roads within a week so as to prevent such potholes affecting people. Fire and emergency services personnel and the health department should remain alert.

Khader also directed officials of the National Highways Authority and the PWD to clean road shoulder drains and vegetation so as to prevent water stagnation on roads within a week. MESCOM and Forest Department should work together to remove dangerous trees and shrubs. If any loos of life occurs due to fallen power lines, jurisdictional MESCOM junior engineer and the Range Forest Officer would be held responsible, he cautioned.

Ashok Kumar Shetty, Puttur MLA, K. Harish Kumar, MLC, Zilla Panchayat CEO Kumara, Mangaluru DCP Anshu Kumar, Additional DC Krishna Murthy and others were present.

