‘Take Good Care of Your God Given KIDNEYS’ -Chairman of Manipal Hospitals at Nephrology CME ’23

‘Take Good Care of Your God-Given KIDNEYS’ -Chairman of Manipal Hospitals Dr H Sudarshan Ballal at Nephrology CME ‘2023 hosted by Department of Nephrology, Kasturba Medical College, Mangaluru & Kasturba Medical College Hospital, Mangaluru. The CME 2023 was held to mark 20 years of Nephrology services at KMC Centre and 5 years of super speciality Nephrology training programme & World Kidney Day at KMC Hospital in Mangaluru.

Mangaluru: The department of Nephrology of Kasturba Medical College, Mangaluru; and Kasturba Medical College Hospital, Mangaluru hosted ‘ NEPHROLOGY CME 2023’ at Dr TMA Pai International Convention Centre, MG Road, Mangaluru on 11th March 2023, from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. The chief guest for the occasion was Dr H. Sudarshan Ballal the Chairman – of Manipal Hospitals, along with GUESTS OF HONOR Dr B Unnikrishnan Dean, KMC Mangaluru; Dr Sharath K Rao Pro VC – Health Sciences, MAHE and Dr Anand Venugopal COO, Teaching Hospital, MAHE. CHAIRMAN: Dr Sushanth Kumar B HOD Nephrology & Incharge DNB, KMC Mangaluru; VICE CHAIRMAN: Dr Ashok Bhat Assoc Prof of Nephrology, KMC Mangaluru and SECRETARY: Dr Mayoor V Prabhu Assoc Prof of Nephrology, KMC Mangaluru were the other dignitaries on the dais.

The welcome address was delivered by Dr Sushanth Kumar B HOD Nephrology & Incharge DNB, KMC Mangaluru; and the introduction of the chief guest was done by Dr Mayoor V Prabhu Assoc Prof of Nephrology, KMC Mangaluru. The inauguration of the CME 2023 was done by the lighting of the traditional lamp by the chief guest and other dignitaries on the dais. In his inaugural address, chief guest Dr Sudarshan Ballal said, ” Kidney diseases are among the most common in India. Due to a lack of awareness and proper diagnosis, most people report kidney-related ailments when these have reached an advanced stage, which adversely affects the prognosis and clinical outcomes. If early diagnosis is done it reduces the risks and progression of the kidney disease, making kidney diseases preventable. Kidneys are the God-given human organs, which people should take good care of”.

The event witnessed a plethora of topics on Nephrology being discussed and featured a host of speakers providing insights on Chronic Kidney Disease, Dialysis in Acute Kidney Injury, Organ Donation, and Deceased Donor Transplant, among others. The eminent speakers dwelt on key concepts and advances in different topics of kidney disease. They explained the various treatment options available for those suffering from kidney diseases. Nephrology specialists from different cities across the country like Bengaluru, Madurai, Lucknow, Puducherry, Vellore, Hyderabad, Kozhikode, and Goa took part in the program.

Nephrology CME has specifically targeted all practising Nephrologists in the country. The various presentations and talks on kidney-related issues provided the participants with an enriching experience. The day-long CME witnessed participation from reputed national faculty from across the country. Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Saghir Siddiqui, Regional Chief Operating Officer, KMC Hospital, Mangaluru, said “We are very happy to host Nephrology Continuing Medical Education (CME) – 2023 while the centre is celebrating 20 years of Nephrology services and 5 years of super speciality Nephrology training programme & World Kidney Day at KMC Hospital in Mangaluru. Our hospital boasts the largest Dialysis Centre with 35 dialysis stations, backed by senior Nephrologists and experienced technical staff”.

” We were the first to introduce modern high-end dialysis with Nephrologist supervision in Mangalore, and have performed many ground-breaking procedures, including Live Donor Kidney transplants, Swap Transplants, and Paediatric Transplants.” The day-long CME was successful in creating awareness among the public on kidney health and the importance of early detection and treatment of kidney diseases. KMC Hospital reaffirms its commitment to providing the best nephrology services to the people of Mangalore and the coastal Karnataka region, added Siddiqui. The vote of thanks was proposed by Dr Dr Ashok Bhat Assoc Prof of Nephrology, KMC Mangaluru; and the formal programme was eloquently compared by Dr Cheryl Philipose, the associate professor, Dept of Pathology, KMC Mangaluru

The CME had various topics delivered by eminent speakers- talk on Dietary Management in Chronic Kidney Disease was by Dr. Sampath Kumar Nephrologist, Meenakshi Mission Hospital, Madurai; talk on Diabetic Kidney Disease by Dr. Narayan Prasad Prof & HOD, Dept of Nephrology SGPGI, Lucknow ; Approach to Proteinuria by Dr. S Kishore Babu Senior Consultant Nephrology Manipal Hospital, Bangalore; Basics of Kidney Biopsy Interpretation by Dr. Mahesha Vankalakunti Consultant Nephropathology, HOD – Laboratory Medicine Manipal Hospital, Bangalore; Resistant Hypertension Dr. M Sreelatha Prof & Head, Dept of Nephrology Government Medical College, Kozhikode; Concept on Organ Donation & Deceased Donor Transplant by Dr. Sreejith Parameswaran Prof & Head, Dept of Nephrology JIPMER, Pondicherry; Hemodialysis Vs Peritoneal Dialysis – which to choose by Dr. Swarnalatha Guditi Prof & Head, Dept of Nephrology NIMS, Hyderabad; Dialysis in Acute Kidney Injury by Dr. Santosh Varughese Prof & HOD, Dept of Nephrology CMC Vellore;

About Manipal Hospitals:

As a pioneer in healthcare, Manipal Hospitals is among the top healthcare providers in India serving over 4.5 million patients annually. Its focus is to develop an affordable, high-quality healthcare framework through its multispecialty and tertiary care delivery spectrum and further extend it to out-of-hospital care. With the completion of the acquisition of 100% shareholding in Columbia Asia Hospitals Private Limited and Vikram Hospital (Bengaluru) Private Limited, the integrated network today has a pan-India footprint of 28 hospitals across 15 cities with 7,800+ beds, and a talented pool of 4,000 doctors and an employee strength of over 11,000.

Manipal Hospitals provides comprehensive curative and preventive care for a multitude of patients from around the globe. Manipal Hospitals is NABH, and AAHRPP accredited and most of the hospitals in its network are NABL, ER, and Blood Bank accredited and recognized for Nursing Excellence. Manipal Hospitals has also been recognized as the most respected and patient-recommended hospital in India through various consumer surveys.

