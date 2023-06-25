‘Take Stringent Action against Drug Menace & Moral Policing’- Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao tells Police

‘Take Stringent Action against Drug Menace & Moral Policing’- Dakshina Kannada District-in-Charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao tells Police and District Administration authorities

Mangaluru: During a meeting held with police officers on law and order in the district Dakshina Kannada District-in-Charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao tells Police and District Administration authorities to take stringent action against drug menace and moral policing in the district He said “I have interacted with leaders from various sections of society in the district after I took charge as district minister. People from various sectors are concerned about the increase in drug menace, moral policing and goondaism. These are the reasons for disruption of peace and harmony in the district,”

“The police, district administration and educational institutions should join hands and conduct drives to check the drug menace rampant in the district. A special drive will be conducted with the support of the heads of educational institutions. I appeal to parents to join hands with the government in containing the drug menace. I had received information about the involvement of a few lower level police personnel in the drug network. It has come to my knowledge that some police personnel are also hand in glove with the drug mafia. I have directed senior officials to take stringent action against such police personnel” added Minister Rao.

He further said, “I have also directed the police and district administration to act against those who take the law into their hands. The police and district administration should act tough against moral policing. Dakshina Kannada district has ample opportunities for development. Hence, the authorities should take impartial action to maintain harmony in society. All police personnel have been directed to work as per the police manual and constitution,”

MLA and State Speaker U T Khader, Dakshina Kannada DC Mullai Muhilan, Mangaluru Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain, DCP’s B P Dinesh Kumar and Anshu Kumar, among others were present

