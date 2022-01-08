Take up PM’s security breach issue with Prez, TN BJP urges Guv



Chennai: The Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP on Friday urged Governor R.N. Ravi to take up the issue of security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Punjab with President Ram Nath Kovind.

Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai said in a representation to Ravi: “It can be observed that there was a lot of compromise on protocols by the Congress-led Punjab government in PM’s visit since the:

Chief Minister, Chief Secretary and Director General of Police of Punjab were not present with the Prime Minister during his visit to launch Central government projects There were negligence and irregularities in the security arrangements made by the state government and sensitive information like the Prime Minister’s route map were leaked Also, the Prime Minister’s itinerary was leaked and circulated by the Congress IT cell, MPs, MLAs and other senior politicians, disclosing the encrypted details of the PMO and Special Protection Group in public.”

Annamalai said the Congress had orchestrated the January 5 incident to put Modi’s life in grave danger.

On Wednesday, the Prime Minister’s rally in Ferozepur had to be cancelled due to a security lapse after some protesters blocked a route and forced his convoy to spend about 20 minutes on a flyover. The Prime Minister was enroute the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala when the incident happened.

“This was also very close to the international border and within the artillery range of Pakistan army. The negligence and irresponsible behaviour of Congress and Congress-led Punjab government is highly condemnable,” Annamalai told the Governor.