Take Your Vaccine, Stay In Your Cocoon, SMILE!



Mangaluru : My husband tested Corona positive about a fortnight ago and after the initial shock and fear of hospitalization, imaginary oxygen issues etc. I still smile.

I smile at God’s continuous blessings that I tested negative and my husband had the comparatively mild version of corona issues of fever, weakness, cough..I give extra thanks to the vaccine too, everyone please take this miracle shot.

I smile at the outpourings of love and kindness from the countless wonderful people in our lives. When you are seemingly alone in self-quarantine this simple emotional support means a lot. Thank You all.

Please take the vaccine, the symptoms will be mild or absent.

I smile at the opportunity to return to a simple lifestyle and healthy eating habits that can be termed as a weight-loss diet or a detox diet.

I smile at the numerous individual or group video calls that I have had, at a time when we have not interacted with a single human physically.

I smile at the opportunity to reflect and to declutter unwanted things from my life.

I smile at the unbelievable inner power that emerges stronger, in times of these challenges.

Choose to take a positive view and smile even if times seem dark like a cocoon

I smile at the work from home capability and the sudden emergence of a new project that keeps me excited professionally, even as I sit at home.

I smile as I choose to avoid the highlighted bad news of fearful situations on the social media and instead be in gratitude for the majority of cases like my husband who have recovered well with medicines, diet, rest and home quarantine.

Continue smiling knowing that you will emerge out of these trying times like a butterfly

I smile at one of the dictionary meanings of Corona – a pearly glow enveloping the sun and stars, or a part of the body resembling the crown.

The sun’s corona is visible clearly only during an eclipse, similarly it is the darkness of the times that will bring out this corona like glow enveloping each one of us.

Let us treat these self-lockdown times as cocoon time, we may be like caterpillars in a cocoon now, yet I smile, knowing we will all emerge out like butterflies from these seemingly dark times.

About Author : Mrs Shobha ‘Smilemaker’

Shobha G Rao holds many roles as a law graduate, bestselling author, soft skills trainer, avid traveller, content writer, enthusiastic compere, motivational speaker etc. She started the Smilemakers movement in 2015, empowering many to find smiles and make smiles in any situation. She is a Soft Skills Trainer, Content Writer and undertakes ‘Smilemakers Trainings’. She is Author of the Amazon International Best Seller, ‘Journey of a Corporate Mentor’

You can contact her at shobhagrao@gmail.com or call +919930298788 for a free confidential interaction to smile with positivity regarding any issue you are dealing with.