Taking two steps forward, govt puts ball in farmers’ court



New Delhi: On Wednesday, the Centre took its biggest stand ever on the issue of three agricultural laws. The 10th round of talks was very different and more important than previous farmer-government talks. The Centre, while making a big proposal to put the laws on hold for one and a half years, has put the ball in the court of farmer leaders.

Farmer leaders have been compelled to think about the Centre’s initiative. That is why they have agreed to sit down together and discuss the government’s proposal on Thursday. In the next meeting to be held on January 22, farmer leaders will clarify their stand on the central government’s proposal. If all goes well, the farmer agitation could end in the next meeting itself.

Strategy evolved at Home Minister’s residence

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal visited the residence of Home Minister Amit Shah before the meeting began on Wednesday at the Vigyan Bhawan at 2.30 pm. A special strategy was evolved for the 10th round of dialogue at the Home Minister’s house.

According to sources, it was decided to take the biggest stand ever on the part of the government. It was decided that this is the only way to end the farmers agitation before January 26, to defer the farm laws for at least one and a half years, even as the talks between the two sides continued.

After discussions with the Home Minister, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal placed the proposal before the farmer leaders.

Ball in farmers’ court

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar told farmer leaders in the meeting that agricultural reform laws can be deferred for one and a half years. In the meantime, farmers’ organisations and government representatives can reach a proper solution by discussing the issues in detail.

In view of this big stand of the central government, the farmer leaders have been compelled to talk about the proposal. “The government said in the meeting that we can defer the laws for one and a half years by giving an affidavit in a court,” All India Kisan Sabha leader Hannan Mollah told IANS. “In the meantime, we will implement the report that the panel gives. Now, all the farmers ‘ organisations will discuss the government’s proposal on January 21 and give their reply in the meeting on January 22.”