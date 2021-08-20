‘Taliban Never Harmed Indians during War’- Melwyn Monteiro from Ullal Returning Safe from Afghanistan

Spread the love



















Mangalore: Melwyn Monteiro, aged 45, who hails from Uliya in Ullal, who returned safely in an Indian Air Force plane from Kabul on Wednesday, said that the Taliban did not harm Indians. He was one of the lucky ones to have left Afghanistan when the Taliban militia started moving closer to the Afghan capital. He was able to make it to the Indian Air Force (IAF) flight that took off from Kabul airport and landed safely in Gujarat Airport on Tuesday. He reached home on Wednesday 18 August evening along with diplomats, Indian embassy staff and officials. He has been working in the electrical maintenance department of NATO military base camp in Kabul for the last 10 years.

Speaking to media personnel Melwyn said “I have worked as an electrician in the military base hospital in Kabul for the last 10 years. I was there when the attacks were on in that country. There were nearly 500 Indians, including people from coastal Karnataka, in our camp. Nearly 400, including my brother, have already been airlifted to Qatar on Thursday. There are a lot of regulations, but the Taliban did not harm Indians. Until recently, they have not attacked Indians, even when people from other countries were facing difficulties. Even though we were safe under military force, it was a horrible situation for almost a week for me. At our base camp, since last week we even ran out of food for two days, while we hid ourselves inside bunkers”

Melwyn Monteiro at his home in Uliya near Ullal, Mangaluru

“As the situation was getting tense we were all scared since he heard rumours that the Taliban were getting rude and rough. We were praying and hoping that our company would make arrangements to fly us back home. But when we found out that the Afghans were trying to flee the country and had stormed the Kabul airport, we thought it was tough to move out in that situation, as we witnessed the chaos at the airport from our camp room. We could see Afghans running on the runway tarmac, some even jumping into the aircraft. But luckily, we were able to board a C-17 IAF flight from Kabul which reached Gujarath on Tuesday, and from there we reached Mangaluru International Airport on Wednesday evening” added Melwyn.

Melwyn Monteiro on board the C-17 Indian Air Force Flight from Kabul to Gujarath

Melwyn also mentioned a few other Indians, including a bunch of Mangalureans working in the NATO base camp were either sent to Norway, Qatar and London by US or UN military flights, and will return back after completing the quarantine time. “By looking at the present situation I never imagined the Taliban would storm the Country in such a way, which is scary, since life was good until June 2021, after I had come down to Mangaluru in June 2021. By the end of July it was all different and until the situation calms down I won’t make any plans of going back” said Melwyn. On his future plans, Monteiro said, “For the time-being, I will relax for some days, and later will apply for a job elsewhere. In the last 10 years, I have not faced any kind of difficulties due to the war in Afghanistan,” he added.

