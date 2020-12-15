Spread the love



















Talk on ‘Human Rights in IndiaToday’ by Fr Cedric Prakash Sj on Webinar at SAC

Mangaluru: PG Department of Social Work, St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru organised a talk on ‘Human Rights in India Today’: A Challenge by Rev Fr Cedric Prakash SJ, Human Rights and Peace Activist from Gujrat on the Human Rights Day on 10th December 2020.

Speaking to the student’s Fr Cedric spoke about the challenges that one has to face in the context of the human rights situation in India. He emphasized that there were gross violations of human rights taking place all over the country today. Most of the victims, he said, are the poor and the marginalized, the minorities and other vulnerable groups in society like the Adivasis, the Dalits, women and children.

He challenged the students to look into themselves in the three inter- related dimensions of YOUTH, STUDENTS of SOCIAL WORK and studying in a Jesuit Institution he urged them to respond with creativity, courage, compassion and commitment to each of these dimensions. He called the students to critically analyse the realities of Indian society today and act to uphold every citizen’s human rights. He also emphasized the need to conscientize ourselves and have the courage to conscientize others too!

The session was followed by an interaction of a resource person with the participants. Ms Aysha and Mr Abhiraj, students of PG Department of Social work hosted the programme. Dr Shwetha Rasquinha, HOD of MSW Department, Dr Loveena Lobo and Dr Vidya Vinutha D’Souza were present for the session.