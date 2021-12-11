Talk with Fr Prasant Palackappillil, an Environmentalist held at St Aloysius College



Mangaluru: The Centre for Environmental Concern, St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru organized a talk with Fr Prasant Palackappillil, an environmentalist on 9th December 2021 in the College auditorium. Rev. Dr Praveen Martis, SJ presided over the programme. Jennifer Ida Mascarenhas, Dean of Extension Services, Glavin T Rodrigues, Chief Coordinator of Center for Environmental Concern and Bindiya Shetty, Co-ordinator of CEC were present on dais.

Dr Fr Praveen Martis SJ, Principal shared his words of motivation and appreciation for organizing such a meaningful programme. Fr Prasant spoke about his experience traveling across the country and observations he made during his journey. He also shared his views on various environmental issues and also on the ways to preserve the environment. He spoke on the 17 sustainable development goals, specifically stressed on one of the goals, ‘responsible consumption and production’.

Students had an interaction session after the talk with Fr Prasant. There were various questions and creative ideas raised and shared by the students. Fr Prasant wished luck and encouraged everyone to build a better, cleaner and green peaceful environment. Fr Prasant also had an interactive session with Eco Warriors of the campus about his journey and his concern for the environment.

The talk session was led by Bindiya Shetty programme co-ordinator of Center for Environmental Concern of the College. Jennifer Ida Mascarenhas welcomed the gathering and introduced the chief guest. Glavin T Rodrigues, Chief Coordinator of Centre for Environmental Concern rendered the vote of thanks.

About Fr Prasant Palackappillil

Fr. Prasant is a priest of the Order of Carmelites of Mary Immaculate, known as CMI fathers of the Syro Malabar Church. He was the Principal of Sacred Heart College (autonomous), Kochi. Fr Prasant is a friend of nature. Throughout his career as Principal of Sacred Heart College, Thevara, since 2010, he has been known to use a bicycle to travel short distances, trying to inculcate a sense of ecological responsibility among his students and the general public. He has also been part of green activities, promoting organic agriculture, gardening and creating concern for nature in young generation.

Fr Prashant’s started his solo bike ride journey which was flagged off from Thevara and has covered 27 States and 3 Union Territories in 4 months. During his journey he has met with all like-minded people and has spread the message of peace and a sense of concern for the environment.

Before he wrapped up his journey he made a stop at St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru.