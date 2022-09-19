‘TALKING while EATING is Risk for Health’- KMC Dr J Bhat at SCT 12th Annual Day

‘TALKING while EATING is Risk for Health’- KMC Dr Jayashree Bhat at Spoorthi Charitable Trust (SCT) 12th Annual Day Celebration held on Sunday, 18 September 2022, at Vatsalya Dhama-Giridhar Rao Sanjeevi Bai Vrudhashram-Kodialbail, Mangaluru



Mangaluru: “None are so old as those who have outlived enthusiasm. Live your life and forget your age ” had said Henry David Thoreau; and Pearl S Buck had said “Our society must make it right and possible for old people not to fear the young or be deserted by them, for the test of a civilization is the way that it cares for its helpless members.” So for that matter, the so called “Elders”, who are in their 60 plus up to 80 plus, or in other terms you can call them “Youngsters”, the members of Spoorthi Charitable Trust (SCT) , unleashed their hidden talents in forms of dance, music and skits, during the 12th Annual Day of the Trust held at ‘Vathsalya Dhama-Giridhar Rao Sanjeevi Bai Vridhashram’-Kodialbail, Mangaluru.

The enthusiasm and joy seen among the seniors present at this event was enormous, with everyone bubbling with excitement and fun. The audience, predominantly young and old, especially elderly women all dressed to thrill, in their best glittering Sarees and extreme make-up, brought some glittering look to the venue. While looking at the mind-blowing dance and singing performances of SCT and other NGO members, of KMC Navachaitanya (Attavar and Bejai) , Age (Action Group for Elderly) -Mangaluru, I could say that it was full of “SPOORTHI” meaning “the state of being strong and active; energy” and with full of liveliness, life, energy, animation, spirit, high-spiritedness, vivacity, exuberance, buoyancy, bounce, vibrancy, verve, vim, pep, brio, zest, zestfulness, sparkle, spark, effervescence, dynamism, passion, fire, vigour, forcefulness, ardour, zeal, relish, gusto, push, drive, punch, elan etc etc. OMG and Wow, these vintage revelers simply rocked the stage!

Spoorthi Charitable Trust established in the year 2010, is a trust for prevention of ageing and promotion of active ageing.To prevent diseases and disabilities,like Dementia, Poor Vision, High Blood Pressure, Arthritis, Diabetes, Alzheimer’s, among many other illnesses, EXERCISE is the only way you can escape ageing and age related disorders, and Spoorthi Charitable Trust caters to the needs of the elderly people by providing them inspiration, care, love, arrange exercise classes, regular health check-ups and so on.

Spoorthi Charitable Trust having its centre at Kodialguthu in City, where members have been exercising for the past 12 years, also distributes drugs to senior citizens at concessional rate and distributes free samples for organized health camps. Health check camps, memory tests, BP checks, free sugar tests, exercise demonstrations are held often. Their Exercise centre also teaches simple flexibility exercises for all the joints in the body, exercises to build muscles and strengthen them, and also balance exercises. Health camps include free sugar testing, Memory testing, Blood Pressure check up, general health check, eye check and orthopedic check. Poor people can avail this service free of cost. In this regard, Spoorthi Charitable Trust has been a helpful organization in catering to the health and ageing needs of the elderly people.

The 12th Annual Day celebrations began with a prayer song invoking God’s blessings, followed by Dr Prabha Adhikari-Secretary of the Trust welcoming the gathering, and also briefing about the existence of SCT was done by Dr Raghuveer C V, the Trustee of SCT. The function was inaugurated by lighting of the lamp and by showering petals on the portrait of (Late) Ms Kumuda Ramachandra Rao-the Founder of SCT and the mother of Dr Prabha Adhikari by Dr Jayashree Bhat- the Professor in Speech & Hearing at KMC, Mangaluru, joined by Dr Prabha Adhikari, and Dr C V Raghuveer; Sathya Mohan Hebbar; Ms Usha Hebbar and Dr Mohini Bhat- all Trustees of SCT.

The chief guest and other dignitaries who spoke on the occasion praised SCT for their service rendered to the elderly, and the care and love shown towards them like their family members. In her inaugural speech, Dr Jayashree Bhat said, “First of all I would like to thank Dr Raghuveer for his guidance and for being a mentor to me at KMC. SCT is doing a yeomen service to the society, especially the differently-abled persons. Exercise and a proper diet is a must for a healthy life. Even though the mobile phones/internet have ruined the lives of the present generation, our seniors have enjoyed their lives the right way, staying away from electronic gadgets”.

“During the time of my growing up, I was used to Äjji Kathe” (Grandma stories), now the children are addicted to google stories. Gossip between seniors is good, but should not go overboard. These days TV/TV serials hataken most of people’s time, which is not good. Even though communication and eating go hand in hand, I suggest that Talking while eating is a risk for health, which could lead to Pneumonia. You all are not old, you are still young to enjoy life, and make the best use of it” added Dr Bhat.

On the occasion, Ms Seetha Lakhsmi -a donor to SCT, a disabled retired hard working banker; and Ms Asha Latha, a Covid Warrior who had played a vital role during the pandemic were felicitated. Vote of thanks was proposed by Dr Raghuveer C V. The formal programme was followed by a cultural session, where the “young” members of Spoorthi, AGE, and KMC Nava Chaitanya enthralled the audience with their hidden talents, consisting of songs, skits and dances. No doubt, Seniors did Rock! The programme was eloquently compered in English by Ms Sudha Pai and in Kannada by Ms Tejashri Kulakarni, both members of SCT.

Spoorthi Charitable Trust was founded By Mrs Kumuda Ramachandra Rao, in memory of her Husband late Sri M.A.Ramachandra Rao. Spoorthi Trust is a part of PAGE-People’s Association for Geriatric Empowerment. Membership is open to anybody who wants to avail all the above services irrespective of age; and Anybody who wants to contribute to the cause in cash or kind or offer their services. For more information call : 0824-2495128; 9880991290

