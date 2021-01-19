Spread the love



















Talks between govt, farmer leaders postponed to Jan 20



New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare on Monday said that the meeting between a group of ministers and farmer unions scheduled for January 19 has been postponed to January 20.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at 2 p.m. here at Vigyan Bhawan. It would be the 10th round of talks between Centre and the representatives of the agitating farmers who are on streets along the borders of Delhi since almost two months, demanding withdrawal of the newly passed farm laws passed by the Central government.

In a letter to the representatives of the protesting farmers, Sanjay Agarwal, Secretary, Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare said the scheduled meeting of a Group of Ministers with agitating farmer organisations for January 19 has been postponed to January 20 due to some unavoidable reasons.

Stating in the letter that the meeting would be held on January 20, the farmers’ leaders have been requested to attend the meet.

With a view to improve the agriculture and allied sectors, the Central government implemented the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020.

Though the Supreme Court has stayed the implementation of these laws and set up an expert committee to resolve the issue, the Central government has kept open the channel of dialogue with the farmers’ unions.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, who is leading the negotiations on behalf of the government, has repeatedly reiterated that whatever provisions would be appropriate in the interests of the farmers of the country, the Narendra Modi-led government would consider including them in the new farm laws.

The protesting farmers are adamant on repealing the three Union farm laws and demanding a legal guarantee for procurement of crops at the Minimum Support Price.