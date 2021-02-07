Spread the love



















Talks will continue with China over Ladakh: Jaishankar



Amaravati: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on Saturday that Indian and Chinese military commanders have held up to nine rounds of negotiations on the disengagement of troops in Ladakh.

Jaishankar, who was Vijayawada where he met some BJP leaders, among other engagements, said that negotiations will continue.

However, he said that there is no visible manifestation of talks on the ground, highlighting that the issue is a complicated one as it involves troops.

He noted that geography as well as other important things such as position are involved, so the military commanders are negotiating.

Besides giving the update on Ladakh, Jaishankar also paid a visit to Lakshmi, the widow of BJP leader D. Srinivas Rao.

He was received in Vijayawada by senior BJP leaders Sunil Deodhar, G.V.L. Narasimha Rao and others. The minister also addressed a meeting about the leadership, vision and plan of ‘Aatmanirbhar Budget’.

“Addressed issues pertaining to budget, economic recovery and Covid challenge at a press conference. Underlined efforts of MEA to make travel easier and more secure abroad,” he tweeted.

Jaishankar also paid a visit to the Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) in the city.

“Visited PSK Vijayawada. Recognised their commendable work. Confident they will keep it up,” the minister said in another tweet.

Appreciating Vijayawada city, Jaishankar called it a globalised region of the country.