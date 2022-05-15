Tanika D’Souza Having Roots in Mangaluru Recipient of Prestigious 2022 Campbell Award for the School of Journalism.

Mangaluru: Tanika D’Souza has been declared the recipient of the prestigious 2022 Campbell Award for the School of Journalism. This award recognises her exceptional work and leadership skills together with the Columbia spirit.

The Campbell Award was established in 2016 by the University Trustees and the Board of Columbia Alumni Association. The award and a cash prize will be presented to Tanika D’Souza on 17the May 2022 at Miller Theatre-Columbia University, New York City, New York, USA

Tanika D’Souza is a print and digital journalist interested in the intersection of politics, philosophy, and culture. An MA candidate at The Graduate School of Journalism, she serves as elected president of the Society of Professional Journalists, carrying out chapter activities, representing the student body, and operating as the primary liaison to the school’s deans. With lived experience spanning India, Dubai, and Australia, Tanika is a firm advocate for diversity of thought and the free exchange of ideas. In between lectures and seminars, one can find her listening to Benny Carter, watching reruns of Peep Show, among others.

Tanika D’Souza is the daughter of Nelson and Mrs Lisa D’Souza of Dubai, originally of Bengaluru. She is the great-granddaughter of the late J. B. D’Souza of Lower Bendure, Mangaluru.