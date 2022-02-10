Tanzania’s Lake Victoria environment threatened by human activities



Dodoma: A Tanzanian minister told Parliament that increased human activities and a surge in population are major threats to the destruction of Lake Victoria, the second-largest freshwater lake in the world.

Selemani Jaffo, the Minister of State in the Vice-President’s Office responsible for Environment, said human activities facing the lake included dumping of solid wastes from households and industries, reports Xinhua news agency.

Jaffo told the House in the capital Dodoma that other human activities were unsustainable agriculture that causes water pollution, improper use of pesticides, industrial fertilizers and unsustainable mining adjacent to the lake.

He pointed an accusing finger at residents, manufacturers and fishermen saying they were responsible for degrading the environment of the lake.

He said the government was taking measures aimed at protecting the lake, including conducting awareness campaigns and programs and fighting against illegal fishing.

Jaffo said the government has also been amending laws, creating regulations, guidelines and strategies aimed at controlling pollution of the country’s great lakes.