Tapta Mudra Dharana held at Sri Krishna Temple

Udupi: The Tapta Mudra Dharana was held at the Sri Krishna Temple here on Thursday, June 29, 2023.

A large number of devotees took part in the event. Sri Vidyasagara Theertha Swamiji of Paryaya Krishnapura Math stamped the images of ‘Shankha’ (conch) and ‘chakra’ (wheel) on the chest and arms of the devotees.

Sri Vidyavallabha Theertha Swamiji of Kaniyoor Math, Sri Eshapriya Theertha Swamiji of Adamar Math, Sri Vedavardhana Theertha Swamiji of Shiroor Math stamped the images of Shankha (conch) and chakra (wheel) on the chests and arms of the devotees. These seals were heated during the Sudarshana Homa at the temple.

The Chakra is stamped on the right arm, while the Shanka is stamped on the left. For women, the seals are stamped only on their arms. This ritual is held on the Prathama Ekadashi or Sayani Ekadashi.

The seals are normally stamped on the stomach of little girls and boys who have not undergone the thread ceremony. Swamiji’s of all maths performed the ritual.

Religious heads from various parts of the state came to the Temple town to take part in the ceremony. The ceremony is held on the day of Prathama Ekadashi or Sayani Ekadashi. It is believed that the Mudra Dharana helps build resistance in the body against diseases.

