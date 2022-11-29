‘Tarang’-the FIRST ever Original Cultural Fest held at St. Joseph School CBSE

Bengaluru: Tarang, the first ever original cultural fest of St. Joseph School CBSE, Bengaluru was held on 26th November 2022. The theme for Tarang was propitiously picked, meaning to burst into euphoria. The main objective of this fest was to promote the vast culture our country has and to promote its rich heritage. Students were elegantly dressed in various forms of Indian traditional attires and were at their finest look. The day began with happiness and enthusiasm as the students were all charged up for the opening ceremony and the events lined up.

Mrs Sangeetha Ravindranath, a remarkable singer, songwriter, music composer and performer was the chief guest for the day. She shared life experiences and how music has made an impact on her life. She also enthralled the audience with a spectacular performance.

Our Principal, Rev. Fr Rohan D Almeida motivated and encouraged our students for the events in which they were taking part. These inspirational words helped build the confidence of the students to put in their best. The 5 events for the day were Kalpane, Nrtya, Krida, Drishyam and Sanskriti. Each is unique in its way and each promotes our diverse culture.

Kalpana, the shark tank event helped build the future entrepreneurs of our country. The young minds came up with business ideas which would help in preserving our traditions and at the same time help in growing our economy and money making. The event not only helped sharpen the brain but also taught the different alternative approaches and perspectives to promote and flourish their business ideas.

Nrtya, an impromptu dance event was gracefully performed by the students. The participants showcased their dance talent keeping alive the rich folklore from different parts of our country. Krida, the meme creation event. This event helped the students to display their good sense of humour and portrayed the humorous side of Indian mythology.

Drishyam, the photography event was a visual delight to see the Indian Folklore captured by the students in their photographs. The final event for the day was Sanskriti, where the students walked down that ramp with charisma and confidence showcasing their fashion sense by creating a fusion of different cultures and mesmerizing the audience.

It not only pleased the gathering but also catalyzed the hidden sparks of fashion in the admirers of the event. Participants participated in the above events with great enthusiasm and realized the relevance of such fests in building team spirit and leadership qualities along with coordinating and collaboration. They also got an opportunity to showcase their skills and learnt the importance of preserving and promoting the rich, diverse culture of our great Country.

Tarang 2022 culminated with a closing ceremony, with the prize distribution. With this, Tarang 2022 came to an end. It gave the students a good learning experience, and moments of joy and helped them realize that hard work always pays off. The experience was unforgettable and had an impeccable impact on the students. Students and teachers had a wonderful experience and a couple of them shared their experience of the fest.

Tanishq Gangatkar, from class 11 Science shared: “Vibrant colours, bright lights and enthusiasm in the air, “TARANG” was a cultural fest organized for the very first time in the history of St.Joseph’s School CBSE. The hard work put in by the teachers and the students turned out to be a delight. Not only did it provide me with an opportunity to showcase my talent, but also to acquire essential skills such as teamwork and coordination in the process of bringing together this event. A fun-filled day with exciting events, each having to offer a distinct experience. Sanskriti, Nrtya, Drishyam, Krida and Kalpana, each nurturing the creativity of every student. Learning about the rich culture and tradition of this land, the event was something I would cherish for a lifetime.“

Viveik Sridhar, class 11 Commerce, had to share:” The fest was organised and planned meticulously. The chief guest Sangeetha Ravindranath is a true inspiration to us. With various events being organised and the venues being decorated, it gave me the excitement to take part and witness every event. With the closing ceremony and prize distribution being conducted with great enthusiasm, it motivated me to organise and participate in other upcoming events. Through ‘Tarang 2022’, I learnt about the rich folklore and culture of India. This day set a benchmark among students which truly brought us great pride and honour of being a part of such a wonderful event and hope to take part in such events organised by our school to portray my talents and abilities.

Ms Nithya Johnson, School counsellor shared: “Tarang as an event stayed true to its name. In all respects, it brought out a new wave to the school atmosphere. All the events were well-planned and conceptualized. Although each event stood out individually the theme resonated throughout. The involvement and hard work of those involved paved the way for the success of the fest.”