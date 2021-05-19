Spread the love



















Task force to be formed for black fungus treatment in MP



Bhopal: A dedicated task force will be set up in Madhya Pradesh to oversee arrangements for the treatment of black fungus or ‘mucormycosis’. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has issued instructions in this regard.

Chouhan in a video conference with state health officials said black fungus should be identified in the early stages and every patient must be treated in time. This should be made a mass movement and there should be a system under which tests must be conducted for detection of black fungus in every district.

For accomplishing this task, the cooperation of private doctors should also be taken.

The task force to be set up for black fungus will include the Health Minister, Medical Education Minister, Additional Chief Secretary and Principal Secretaries of the departments concerned, ENT specialist S.P. Dubey, Lokendra Dave and other experts.

Chouhan said the patients suffering from black fungus are being treated free-of-cost in five medical colleges across Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur and Rewa districts. Private hospitals will also be identified for treatment of black fungus wherever such arrangements are possible.

Black fungus has spread in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic. Covid-infected patients who have high sugar levels are more prone to this disease.

Chouhan said treatment of black fungus is quite costly. Arrangements for its free treatment will be ensured across the state.

