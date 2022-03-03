Tasks of Ukraine ‘special operation’ will be completed in any case, Putin to Macron



New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron that the tasks of the Russian special operation in Ukraine would be fulfilled in any case.

It was emphasised that the tasks of the special military operation will be fulfilled in any case, the Kremlin said, RT reported.

Putin also detailed the fundamental approaches and conditions in the context of negotiations with representatives of the Ukrainian side.

He confirmed that, first of all, they were talking about the demilitarisation and neutral status of Ukraine so that a threat to Russia never comes from Ukrainian territory.

In addition, Putin, in a conversation with Macron, warned that the Russian side would continue to uncompromisingly fight against militants of nationalist armed groups in Ukraine.

“It was noted that during the special operation to protect Donbass, Russia intends to continue the uncompromising fight against militants of nationalist armed groups who commit war crimes, including placing military equipment in residential areas and using the civilian population as human shields,” the Kremlin press service said.

In the telephone conversation, the Russian leader gave Macron “reasoned explanations about the significant role of neo-Nazis in the state policy of Kiev”.

According to French Prime Minister Jean Castex, Jean Castex, the heads of state also discussed humanitarian issues in connection with the situation in Ukraine.