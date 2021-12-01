Tasmayi and Jesnia of Mangalore Roller Skating Club Bag Gold in State Skating C’ship



Mangaluru: 37 th State Speed Skating Championship held at Bengaluru on November 25th to 28 th 2021. This Championship was organised by Karnataka Roller Skating Association. Around more than 450 Skaters participated in this Championship. Mangalore Roller Skating Club 10 Skaters participated and won a total of 15 medals. Skaters Trained By the Mangalore Roller Skating Club Coach Mahesh Kumar.and International Skater Kum. Sharanya

The details of medals won are as follows.

1. Tasmayi Shetty 2 Gold, 1 Silver

2. Jesnia Correa…………… 2 Gold 1 Silver

3. laksh…………………… 1 Silver

4. Hannah Fernandes ……….3 Bronze

5. Yuvaraj Kotian…………… 2 Bronze

6. Arjun Kotian ……. 1 Bronze

7. Mohammed Ayaan…… 2 Bronze