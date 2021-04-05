Spread the love



















Tasmayi Shetty of Mangalore Roller Skating Club Wins Gold in National Skating

Mangaluru : Miss Tasmayi Shetty, member of Mangalore Roller Skating Club,Tasmayi Shetty won a Gold medal and two Silver medals at the 58th National Speed Skating Championship held at Chandigarh from 1st to 3rd April 2021. Another member Hannah Rose Fernandez won a Silver medal. They were selected for their best performance in the selection competition held at Mysore recently organised by the Karnataka Roller Skating Association.

The National Championship held at Mohali Chandigarh, witnessed more than 1200 skaters from different States. This Championship Organised by the Roller Skating Federation of India. The winning Skaters of Mangalore Roller Skating Club were trained by Coach Mahesh Kumar and International Skater Sharanya Mahesh. Skating is now Recognised Sport by the OLYMPICS