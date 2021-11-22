Tata Literature Live! Literary Awards for 2021 announced



New Delhi: The Tata Literature Live! Literary Awards for 2021 were announced at the finale of the festival which was held online from November 18 to 21.

The First Book Award — Fiction was won by ‘A Death in Shonagachhi’ by Rijula Das (Pan Macmillan). ‘Asoca: A Sutra’ by Irwin Allan Sealy (Penguin Random House) won the Book of the Year Award (Fiction) while ‘Landscapes of Loss: The Story of an Indian Drought’ by Kavitha Iyer (HarperCollins) won the First Book Award in the Non-Fiction category.

‘Born A Muslim: Some Truths About Islam in India’ by Ghazala Wahab (Aleph) won the Book of the Year Award — Non-Fiction. ‘Pandemonium: The Great Indian Banking Tragedy’ by Tamal Bandyopadhyay (Roli Books) was adjudged the Business Book of the Year.

HarperCollins won the Publisher of the Year Award.