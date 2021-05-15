Spread the love



















Tauktae Cyclone Effect: Heavy Rains Lash Udupi District

Udupi: With Cyclone Tauktae forming over the Arabian Sea, heavy rains continued to lash Udupi district since May 15 morning.

The stormwater drains are full in several parts of the city. The Indian Coast Guard personnel have already warned fishermen not to venture into the sea for fishing. All the boats that went for deep-sea fishing have returned to the shore and several fishermen have shifted their traditional boats anchored in the shore to safer locations.

Many families from Shiroor, Padukere, Maravanthe were shifted to safer places and relatives’ houses because of the rough sea experienced here.

The IMD has sounded an orange alert in the Udupi district on Saturday and Sunday with heavy rains between 65 mm to 115 mm to lash the region.

On the other hand, sea erosion has intensified in Maravanthe, Byndoor, Trasi, Padukere and Kaup areas. Officials have called upon the people residing on the shores to remain cautious.