Tawarchand Gehlot takes oath as Governor of K’taka

Bengaluru: Former Union Minister Thawarchand Gehlot on Sunday sworn-in as the 19th Governor of Karnataka at the Glass House of Raj Bhavan here.

The Chief Justice of the High Court of Karnataka Justice Abhay Srinivas Oka administered him the Oath of Office and Secrecy.

Mr Gehlot, 73, who last week resigned as the Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment

ahead of the Cabinet expansion, replaced Vajubhai Vala, who had been the Governor of the

southern state since 2014.

State Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Mr Vala were among those who attended the ceremony.

Mr Gehlot was also the leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha.

The President had announced the appointment of Gehlot as the new Governor of Karnataka on July 6.

Born on May 18, 1948 in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, he completed B.A form Vikram University in Ujjain.

Earlier, he had served the state as the state in-charge between 2006 and 2014 when he was the BJP Party general secretary.

