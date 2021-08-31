Tax Collection, Building Permits, Waste Management, STP, UGD Issues Discussed

Spread the love



















Mangaluru: A meeting chaired by the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Akshy sridhar was held at the Corporation office on Tuesday 31 August 2021. In the course of the meeting city specific issues such as Tax collection, Building permits, Ekagawaakshi Scheme, Waste Management, Installation and management of Sewage Treatment Plant (STP), problems regarding the release of rain water into Underground Drain (UGD), and other matters of City’s development and public interests were discussed in the presence of various associations and Corporation Officers.

The decisions taken at this meeting are as follows:

1. Measures will be taken to harvest a property database that includes information on apartments and commercial buildings in MCC limits. Building developers and owners will be required to provide complete information to MCC.

2. The Health Department will provide information to interested parties on effective management of Solid waste through workshops.

3.The discrepancies in the process of issuing building permits through Ekagawakshi Scheme’s Building (II) software were discussed. It was decided that the issue will be resolved through a collaboration of experts, architects and engineers at the earliest.

4. The issue of residential buildings/commercial, industrial and other establishments releasing waste water is causing a major hurdle in the effective management of UGD. Therefore, discussions were held on mandating installation of graters in the inspection chambers. The meeting also discussed the issue of overflowing man-holes due to rainwater released into the UGD. Directives were issued to release rainwater into roadside drains.

5. The beautification and management of parks, circles, medians and lakes in the MCC limits was proposed during the meeting. It was said that the Builders Association will take steps towards its management on providing designs, approximate expenditure, annual maintenance cost details are provided on these proposals.

