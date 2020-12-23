Spread the love



















Tax Payers Money Will Go Down the Drain Spending on New Traffic Lights at Hampankatta Junction?

I can bet that these new traffic lights will stop working within a few months, and they will not get repaired-just like the bunch of other traffic lights in the City, which have been stopped working and left to Rust In Peace (R.I.P)?



Mangaluru: Just go around the City, and see how many of the Traffic lights are in working condition-except for TWO- near PVS Junction and near MCC Building -Lalbagh, while the rest of them installed near Nanthur Circle, Balmatta Circle, Jyothi Circle, Bendore-well junction, Kankanady, Near Horticulture Junction, etc are OUT OF ORDER, a few months after they were put up. Two of them have the yellow light blinking all the time. And when such is the situation of these Traffic Lights, why even bother to install brand new traffic lights near the refurbished Hampankatta Circle. And for that matter, there were traffic lights at Hampankatta junction, which flunked within a few months, and also they didn’t serve much purpose since traffic was getting backed up due to the timing of the lights.

FOLLOWING ARE THE NEW TRAFFIC LIGHTS BEING INSTALLED NEAR HAMPANKATTA JUNCTION:

One among the non-working traffic Lights at the Nanthoor Junction, which were installed spending lakhs of rupees- and they flunked within days- and since then all the traffic lights are out of order- and some of them have been dumped on the roadside. Even a solar powered system to run these traffic lights has not been working. There’s a saying that “We all learn by our mistakes?”- but here in Mangaluru our officials, be it in Mangaluru City Corporation or Traffic Police department, or Mangaluru Smart City Ltd, don’t learn from their past mistakes. Even though traffic lights have been in Mangaluru for years, and which didn’t work- a few years later, new traffic lights were installed. And the result: ALL OUT OF ORDER?

Why even spend hard earned tax payers money on projects that don’t serve a damn thing. Despite an increase in vehicle population, the city has added few traffic lights in busy spots, but the results have been negative. None of them are working. For most commuters, crossing a busy junction where traffic lights are either absent or do not function is an exercise in skill and patience, and often involves avoiding being hit by moving vehicles. Even as previously minor junctions have turned into bottlenecks, the city adding new traffic lights have gone to waste. Until sufficient working signals are provided, the immediate measure to improve traffic flow is to limit the number of cross-roads on long stretches.

FOLLOWING ARE THE TRAFFIC LIGHTS AT VARIOUS PLACES THAT STOPPED WORKING WITHIN A FEW MONTHS :

The immediate outlook, however, does not look good. There is a need for more working traffic signals, particularly upgrading manned signals. But it doesn’t seem like it’s happening. With all these new traffic lights, someone is making money and filling their pockets,before their tenure ends-that’s it. The traffic department needs to get rid of traffic lights because they don’t serve the purpose for the busy traffic in Mangaluru. Add more cops to handle the traffic woes/chaos, rather than depend on these traffic lights which don’t function 99 percent of the time. Period! And please don’t waste money on such gadgets which don’t last long, apart from not serving any purpose.