Taxi driver shot dead in Delhi

A 38-year-old taxi driver was shot dead inside his car by a man over personal enmity in Delhi’s Dwarka area, an official said on Tuesday.



New Delhi: A 38-year-old taxi driver was shot dead inside his car by a man over personal enmity in Delhi’s Dwarka area, an official said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Dhirendra, a resident of Galibpur.

According to police, on Monday around 7:30 p.m., the incident of murder took place near Khaira mod.

“Dhirendra was found dead in his taxi with a gunshot injury and on initial investigation, it has been revealed that a suspect came to meet him at Khaira mod. Both sat in Dhirendra’s car and had a conversation during which the suspect shot the victim,” said a senior police official.

“We have formed multiple teams to nab the accused. We have significant leads in this case. Prima facie, personal enmity is the suspected reason behind the killing of Dhirendra,” the official added.

Like this: Like Loading...