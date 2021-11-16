Spread the love



















Taylor, Matthews move up in ICC Women’s ODI Player Rankings



Dubai: All-round performance in the recently concluded series against Pakistan sees West Indies’ Hayley Matthews make gains in the latest ICC Women’s ODI Rankings across all departments released on Tuesday.

The all-rounder jumped to the 10th spot in the latest ICC Women’s ODI Rankings for all-rounders.

The latest update that takes into account the last two ODIs between Pakistan and West Indies saw Matthews return with scores of 26 and 49 to go with a four-wicket haul in the second ODI. Windies completed a clean sweep over Pakistan heading into the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifiers.

Finishing as second-highest run-scorer in the series, Matthews also moved up four spots to 25th in rankings for batters and up three spots to 20th in bowlers.

West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor’s innings of 102 not out in the final ODI helped her jump two spots to 12th in rankings for batters.

Despite a disappointing series, a few Pakistan players too, have climbed up the rankings. Aliya Riaz’s 44 not out in the final ODI in Karachi sees her move three places to 37th in the batters rankings, while Omaima Sohail climbed two places to 39th. In the bowler’s rankings, Nashra Sandhu jumped a place to 21st and Anam Amin went from 47th to 43rd.

There was some movement in the rankings after the three ODIs between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe.

Fargana Hoque 53 not out in the second ODI against Zimbabwe helped her gain seven places to reach joint-26th. Bangladesh skipper Salma Khatun moved five places up to 39th in the charts for bowlers while and Nahida Akter jumped a huge 11 places to 45th.

