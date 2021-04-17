Spread the love



















TDP leaders arrested for blocking bogus voters, alleges Naidu



Tirupati: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday alleged and condemned that police arrested his party leader who tried to block bogus voters in the high octane Tirupati Lok Sabha by-poll.

“Police who should protect democracy are arresting the TDP leaders doing that work,” alleged Naidu.

He alleged that police illegally arrested TDP’s 47th division President Venkateswarlu and 50th division President Venkata Ratnam in Tirupati and demanded their immediate release.

The TDP chief alleged that thousands of ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) cadres from Nellore, Chittoor and Kadapa districts have descended on the Scheduled Castes-reserved Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency, taking out rallies while the police are allegedly looking as bystanders.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) K. Vijayanand ordered Chittoor and Nellore district officials to ensure that no poll violations occur in the high octane Tirupati by-election.

Vijayanand said that he spoke to the district collectors, superintendents of police (SPs) and returning officers as many Telugu news channels are telecasting that allegedly fake votes are being polled.

He said that the election must happen in a peaceful environment and directed officials to take strict action on bogus voters.