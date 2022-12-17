Teacher hits Class 5 student with scissors, pushes her off balcony

A primary school teacher was detained for allegedly hitting a Class 5 student with a pair of scissors on her head, cutting her hair and then throwing her from the balcony of the first floor of the school building on Friday.



The 11-year-old girl was rushed to a hospital for the treatment. She suffered a fracture in the facial bone.

The incident occurred at Delhi Nagar Nigam Balika Vidyalaya, opposite Model Basti near Rani Jhansi road.

Police said that they have arrested the teacher, identified as Geeta Deshwal (26) who even threatened to harm some of the other students and even locked herself up with other students in the classroom.

She also even threw and damaged the students’ water bottles, said police, adding that the motive behind the incident is not clear yet.

Meanwhile, Deshwal has been suspended.

According to a senior police officer, at around 11.15 a.m., an information was received that a child was thrown from the first floor classroom by the teacher at DBG police station following which Station House Officer, along with a police team, reached the spot.

“The girl was taken to Hindu Rao hospital for treatment,” said the official.

During the initial probe, it has been revealed that the teacher, Deshwal, on Friday came to the class and then suddenly locked the door from inside and began threatening students.

“She started breaking water bottles and then Deshwal caught the girl and hit her with a pair of small scissors on the head. She then threw her off the balcony. Even another teacher who tried to stop Deshwal, was also pushed by her,” said the official privy to investigation.

Later, parents of many students gathered outside the school and protested against the incident.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has sought an action report from the District Magistrate New Delhi on the incident.

The Delhi Commission For Protection of Child Rights also visited the girl in Hindu Rao Hospital. Later, the child rights body directed the local SHO to inquire into the matter under serious violation and submit an action taken report by December 20.

Delhi Commission for Women Swati Maliwal demanded strict punishment for the accused teacher