Teacher job aspirants baton charged in Patna

Over two dozen job aspirants were reportedly injured after Patna police used force to disperse them from the city’s Dak Bungalow Chowk on Monday.



The job aspirants were demanding for the recruitment of teachers for the seventh phase. Staying at Gandhi Maidan in the night, they assembled at Dak Bungalow Chowk in large numbers and protested against the government.

Patna police deployed a large number of personnel in the area.

The agitators wanted to go to the Assembly but police did not allow them. When the things seemed got out of control, police carried out a baton charge and used water cannon to disperse them.

Following the incident, Leader of Opposition in Assembly Vijay Kumar Sinha said: “The Nitish Kumar government is misleading the job aspirants. It should stop this and announce the date of recruitment. If it does not announce the date of recruitment, BJP will start massive agitation along with job aspirants of Bihar.”