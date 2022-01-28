Teacher suspended for letting students perform namaz in school



Kolar (Karnataka): The Education Department in Karnataka has suspended a teacher on charges of letting students perform namaz inside the school premises in Kolar district, sources said on Friday.

S.M. Umadevi, in-charge head mistress of the Balechengappa Kannada Model Higher Primary School in Someshwarapalya, has been suspended by the Department of Public Instruction.

“It is the duty of the teachers of government schools to inculcate a sense of national integration. Religious tolerance, practices and traditions must be there. However, by allowing students to perform namaz in one of the classrooms instils a divisive mindset,” the suspension order stated.

The order added that the act of the teacher highlights dereliction of duty, and negligence on her part.

This would have a negative impact on learning and will hinder the overall progress of the educational institution, it added.

It further stated that this conduct of the teacher does not suit the dignity of a government worker, and is against the Karnataka Civil Conduct Rules 1966, Section 3 (i) (ii) and (iii). Hence, the decision has been made to initiate action against the teacher, it said.

Umadevi has been suspended until further orders pending an inquiry. She has also been asked not to leave the district headquarters without permission.

The video of about 20 students performing namaz inside a classroom has gone viral on social media.