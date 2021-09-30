Spread the love



















Teachers’ Conference – ‘Empowering Educators’ held at St Aloysius College

Mangaluru: The Department of Commerce, St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru organised Teachers’ Conference – “Empowering Educators” in association with the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), Mangaluru Chapter on 28th September, 2021.

Former Chairman of ICSI, Mangaluru, CS Chethan Nayak and CA Daphny D’Souza were the resource persons. They shared their expertise on the topics “Career Opportunities for Company Secretaries” and “Opportunities for GST Consultants” respectively.

Director of Arrupe Block, Dr Denis Fernandes, Dean of Commerce Faculty, Dr Manuel Tauro, Dean of Business Administration, Mrs Arathi Shanbhag, H.O.D of Commerce Department, Dr Shobha, H.O.D. of B.Com. (Professional), Dr Zeena Flavia D’Souza were present along with 45 faculties from the department of Commerce and Business Administration.

Ms Ashritha Crasta compered the sessions, Arjun Prakash and Ms Pooja assisted in conducting the program successfully. Mr Shankar, from ICSI coordinated the program.

