Teachers’ Day Celebrated at St Aloysius PU College* – TEACHERS ARE BUILDERS OF A BETTER TOMORROW

Mangaluru: “Teaching is a very noble profession that shapes the character, caliber and future of an individual. If people remember me as a good teacher then that will be the biggest honour for me.” – A.P.J. Abdul Kalam. Teachers are builders of a better tomorrow. They shape the youths today and help them achieve something great in life. A great teacher not only brings out the best from the students but is someone who has the capability of instilling hope, courage, motivation and love. They have a precious connection with the students and always encourage them to do better.

Teachers’ Day is celebrated on September 5 every year in India and October 5 worldwide. In India the date is chosen as September 5, since it marks the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the first Vice-President of India and India’s second President. Besides being India’s former president, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was a scholar, teacher and philosopher. It is said that this day came into existence when some of his students decided to celebrate his birthday, and he said instead of celebrating his birthday, they should celebrate this day as Teachers’ Day and show respect to all the teachers. On this day, students around the country pay their respects, express gratitude, and love to their teachers and professors. Many cultural events are also organized by the students to entertain and give their teachers a day to remember.

Enthusiasm and festivity marked the Teachers’ Day Celebration at SAPUC this year too. The students displayed their love and affection for their teachers with a melange of entertaining programmes. Through songs and dance they thrilled their teachers and made the day enjoyable, stress-free and memorable.

The second half of the day called for the festivities organized for the staff by the SAPUC management. The staff put up a wonderful show replete with fun-filled games, songs and dance, while the office staff serenaded the teachers with their heart touching songs. 5 September 2022, marks the 25th Death Anniversary of Mother Teresa. And in memory of her the staff of SAPUC dedicated a song to her,who was an inspiration to many people around the world, as she devoted her life to millions of needy and vulnerable people Honouring Mother Teresa, this date is also chosen as The International Day of Charity by the UN General Assembly.

A special felicitation was included in the schedule due to its importance. Ms Irene Fernandes and Ms Lucy Dsouza were given a warm farewell as their terms in office had concluded. Dr Gladwin Pamela Fernandes was also felicitated on completion of her thesis on ‘Occupational Choices of Return Migrants in Karnataka- A Study of Dakshina Kannada District’.

The Principal, Rev. Fr Clifford Sequeira SJ, greeted the staff of SAPUC and appreciated the teachers for their commitment, dedication and sincere efforts. In his message, he lauded the teachers who give without counting the cost. He thanked Ms Irene Fernandes and Ms Lucy Dsouza for their selfless service, integrity, loyalty and competence.

The Teachers’ Day Celebrations ended on a high note with a fellowship meal and plenty of memories.

