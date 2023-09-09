Teachers’ Day, Freshers Day & Cultural Day Celebrations at Roshni Nilaya School of Social Work



Mangaluru: The day of September 5th, 2023, was marked by a vibrant and joyous celebration at the School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya. It was a triple celebration of Teachers’ Day, Freshers’ Day, and Cultural Day, commencing with unity and reverence.

Inaugural the student council 2023-24 was celebrated with the theme “RISING TOMORROW” in the college auditorium. The program began by invoking the blessings of the almighty with a prayer. The dignitaries were then escorted to the stage. Ifra Ayesha the President of the Student Council extended a gracious welcome to the faculty members, emphasizing the importance of their role in shaping young minds.

Dr. Jenis Mary P, Vice Principal, Professor Vineetha, Controller of Examination, Ms. Sarik Ankitha Dean of Student Progression, and newly elected cabinet members inaugurated the student council with a symbolic lighting of the lamp. Dr.Jenis Mary, Vice Principal gave the presidential address and bestowed words of wisdom.

An insightful address about the essence of being human, the importance of supporting one another within the campus community and conveying the importance of knowledge and wisdom to the hearts of all present. Her words resonated with the audience, reminding everyone of the values that bind them together

The newly elected members of the Students’ Council were conferred with badges, Dr. Jenis Mary P, Vice principal handed over the badges to the student cabinet, namely – President Ms Ifra Ayesha; Vice President Nithin Kumar Reddy C.H; Cultural Secretary Ms Chinnu Skariah; Sports Secretary Ms Ujwal Deepthi Moras; General Secretary Ms Diya Vinoy; and Academic Secretary Ms Mamta Rajpurohit

Professor Vineetha K, controller of examination handed over the badges to the elected Class representatives. : III BA – Ms Shravya; II BA – Mr Nived Santhosh; 1 BA – Ms Mithali Karkera

Ms. Sarik Ankitha, Dean of student progression conferred the badges to the elected Class representatives. : III BSW – Mr. Alwes Steephen; II BSW – Ms. Brahmi; and I BSW – Mr. Geo Jin Jose. Sarik Ankitha, Dean of Student Progression then administered the oath to the newly elected cabinet members. The cabinet members took a pledge of solidarity, promising to work together for the betterment of the institution.

TEACHERS DAY and FRESHERS DAY :

To express gratitude for their tireless dedication the teaching staff was honoured, The administrative staff also received heartfelt appreciation for their invaluable contributions to the institution. A delightful and engaging game, “What’s in the Box,” was organized for both faculties and the administrative staff, adding a touch of fun to the event

Assoc. Prof.Vineetha K., registrar evaluation of the institution shared her valuable insights and wisdom with the gathering, leaving everyone inspired and motivated. Ms Diya Vinoy delivered a heartfelt vote of thanks to all who made the event a success.

To foster a sense of camaraderie among the freshers, the buddy project was conducted, As part of the buddy project a thrilling treasure hunt game was organized for the freshers’. The 1st BSW students showcased their remarkable teamwork, intelligence, and unity, emerging as the winners of this game. This victory underscored the importance of collaboration and unity in achieving shared goals.

Simultaneously, the second-year students engaged in a “Know Your Batch” game, where they displayed their knowledge and understanding of their batch mates. In this game, the 2nd BSW demonstrated their impressive awareness of their peers, securing a well-deserved victory.

CULTURAL DAY :

The festivities continued into the afternoon with the celebration of Cultural Day. Once again, the event commenced with a prayer, invoking a sense of spirituality and togetherness.

Students from all three batches showcased their talents through captivating dance performances. The third-year BSW and BA students dazzled the audience with their graceful and energetic dances. Following them, the II-year BSW and BA students kept the momentum going with their vibrant performances. The I-year BSW students displayed their enthusiasm and dedication through their remarkable dance routines, and left a lasting impression with their outstanding performance, displaying a blend of talent and creativity that was met with rousing applause from the audience. The grand finale of the Cultural Day celebration was the thrilling ‘Baila’ performance, which added an element of excitement and unity to the event.

In summary, the celebrations were a testament to the spirit and unity of the students and faculty at the School of Social Work. The day not only marked the beginning of a new academic year but also served as a reminder of the values and principles that guide this esteemed institution. It was a day filled with inspiration, talent, and togetherness, setting a positive tone for the upcoming academic year.

