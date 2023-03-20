Teachers’ scam: Arrested promoter Ayan Shil remanded to ED custody till April 1

Kolkata: Real estate promoter Ayan Shil, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) early on Monday morning in connection with the multi- crore teacher recruitment scam in West Bengal, was remanded to ED custody till April 1 by a special PMLA court here.

After he was presented before the court on Monday afternoon, ED’s counsel Phiroze Edulji told the court that the arrest of Shil has opened a new dimension in the agency’s probe into the scam.

“The investigation started with the recruitment irregularities of teaching and non-teaching staff. But following the raid at Shil’s residence, it has been revealed that there were similar irregularities in the recruitment of staff in different municipalities of the state. The ED officers have recovered a number of supporting documents from his residence,” argued Edulji.

Next, he quoted lines Bhagavad Gita: “Yada yada hi dharmasya glanir bhavati bharata,” adding, “Only Lord Krishna can save Bengal from this unending corruption.”

He also said that the ED will communicate to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) about the documents related to recruitment in municipalities seized from the residence of the accused.

Edulji also claimed that initial investigation has revealed that the financial investment of the accused is to the tune of around Rs 50 crore.

According to Edulji, as per initial documents seized by the ED, there were separate rates for recruitment of labourers and clerks in these municipalities.

“The rates started from a minimum of Rs 4,00,000 for posts like drivers and went up to Rs 8,00,000 in case of clerks,” Edulji contended.

Shil’s counsel, while moving the bail plea, argued that since no cash has been recovered from his client’s residence, there is no necessity for the ED to take him into custody.

After hearing the arguments, the court remanded Shil to ED custody till April 1.

