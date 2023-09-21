Teaching & Non-Teaching Staff of St Aloysius Institutions Get Free Health Check-Up from Yenepoya (Deemed to be University)/Yenepoya Medical College Hospital

Mangaluru: Free medical camps are set up with a sacred aim to bring awareness among those who have no access to basic healthcare services or knowledge about the diseases they are suffering from. So, medical camps provide free medical advice, and medicine to unfortunate people and refer them for specialized treatment or surgery whenever it is required. These camps make sure people are getting the healthcare at the right time, and seeing the doctor early enough before a small health problem turns serious.

Medical camps are conducted by health professionals to carry out a limited health intervention among the people, and getting the appropriate kind of health checkup is vital for every human being while considering, some important factors like age, lifestyle, family background, and risks are taken into account. Health examinations and tests at the early stages of the illness can help to cure it faster and save a life before it can cause any damage. One can live longer and healthier only when the individual gets the right kind of health check-up, screening, and treatment. Even the most basic checkups can identify underlying illnesses.

And for that matter, for the FIRST time in the history of St Aloysius Institutions, Mangaluru the teaching and non-teaching staff had the opportunity and the privilege to avail of a FREE HEALTH CHECK-UP during a Camp organized at St Aloysius Gelge Hall, undertaken by Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) Yenepoya Medical College Hospital, Deralakatte/Mangaluru. In this camp, hundreds of employees of St Aloysius Institutions benefited, where Eye specialists tested & prescribed treatment to many, and another team of specialized doctors also participated in the camp and checked on other symptoms/testing, which included General Screening, Dental Check-Up, Dermatology, Oncology and Ophthalmology.

The programme of the Camp began with a prayer followed by a welcome address by Dr Charles V Furtado- Director, Amin Block of St Aloysius College (Autonomous). The programme was inaugurated by lighting of the lamp by chief guest Dr Yenepoya Abdullah Kunhi- Hon’ble Chancellor, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), joined by Vice Chancellor Dr Vijayakumar; Fr Melwin Pinto- Rector, St Aloysius Institutions, Rev Dr Praveen Martis SJ- Principal, St Aloysius College, Dr Charles Furtado among others.

Addressing the audience Dr Yenepoya Abdullah Kunhi said, “As an alumnus of this prestigious St. Aloysius Institution I feel proud to be still associated with the Jesuit priests and teachers who had taught me, and it is my pleasure to offer this free health check-up camp for the teaching and non-teaching teaching of this institution. At Yenepoya we do lots of community service and offer free medical treatment to the poor suffering humanity. We value and encourage the benevolence of every individual who has selflessly devoted themselves to serving the community in the spirit of our motto – Happy to care!!” We have been catering to the health care needs of people of Mangalore and its neighbouring Districts and states”.

Vice Chancellor Dr Vijayakumar spoke about the achievements of Yenepoya and also the Zulekha Hospital taking care of cancer patients free of cost and for some affordable prices. “In all, we are making a big difference through our community service and for the betterment and health of the patients in need” he added. Fr Melwin Pinto SJ thanked Yenepoya for their kind generosity in organizing the health check-up camp.

The Gift of Blood is the Gift of Life! Blood is a lifeline and its value is only recognized when we need it to save the lives of our near and dear ones. Do you feel you don’t have much to offer? You have the most precious resource of all: the ability to save a life by donating blood! Help share this invaluable gift with someone in need. If you’re a blood donor, you’re a hero to someone, somewhere, who received your gracious gift of life. The finest gesture one can make is to save a life by donating Blood. The blood donor of today may be the recipient of tomorrow”.

As part of the camp, the students of St Aloysius College donated blood in one of the halls of Arrupe block., which was undertaken by Yenepoya Medical College Hospital, under the leadership of Medical Officer Dr Vidya Rekha Kamath, along with ten team members of the hospital blood bank centre. A life may depend on a gesture from you, a bottle of Blood. To give blood you need neither extra strength nor extra food, and you will save a life. Blood Donation will cost you nothing but it will save a life! The tears of a mother cannot save her Child. But your Blood can.

To the young and healthy it’s no loss. To the sick, it’s the hope of life. Donate Blood to give back life. Blood is meant to circulate. Pass it around. Share a little, care a little – Donate Blood. So why not come forward and donate blood and save a life or lives? Team Mangalorean appreciates the donation made by a bunch of St. Aloysius College students for a good cause.

