Team ‘Ariyippu’ thrilled with response to film at Locarno Film Festival



Chennai: The team of director Mahesh Narayanan’s Malayalam film, ‘Ariyippu’, featuring actors Kunchacko Boban and Divya Prabha in the lead is thrilled with the reception their film has got at the Locarno Film Festival where it premiered on August 4.

Taking to Instagram, actor Kunchacko Boban posted pictures of the team at the festival and said: “Officially Yours at the Film Festival Locarno! Thank you for all the adulations, positive reviews and accolades still pouring in for ‘Ariyippu’. We had given our 100 per cent for this movie. And the feeling is just surreal when you feel vibes amongst the audience. Thank you once again Giona Nazzaro for being so generous with your positive opinions and exemplary conduct of the festival.”

A day earlier, the actor had put out another post in which he said: “When Malayalam roared at the 75th Locarno International Film Festival. ‘Ariyippu’ had its world premiere as the opening movie in the competition segment today in Locarno Film Festival before a packed house of nearly 2500 people from all across the world.”

“The huge round of applause from the audience when the movie ended and the appreciation during the question and answer (session) was just more than what dreams are made of!!!”

“Thank you Mahesh for being what you have been throughout my life. Shebin for being a wonderful producer, partner and pal. Divya for the outstanding performer and whacky friend. Sanuchettan for the life-breathing visuals. Jothish for being our go-to-man.”

An amazing ensemble of the finest actors Lovleen Misra, Danish Husain, Kannan Arunachalam, Faisal Malikaand the entire team of ‘Ariyippu’ for giving their best for this movie.

“We did it internationally dears. And may this be just the beginning of many more greater things God willing!! Thank you Giona Nazzaro for selecting our movie and showering words of praise,making some fantastic arrangements and coordinating such a spectacular opening show. Bandhu Prasad for facilitating the whole process for our movie going global.”

