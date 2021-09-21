Spread the love



















Team B-Human organises 6th Corona Vaccine Camp Successfully

Mangaluru: Team B-Human (R) Mangalore in association with Indian Red Cross Society @ Team Make-A-Change, successfully hosted the 6th Free Corona Vaccine Camp at the Bishop Jatana Hall in Balmatta.

This was the sixth vaccination camp organized by Team B-Human Mangalore.

272 people got vaccinated, hotel workers, construction workers and special school students received their first and second dose vaccine. On this occasion at the request of senior citizens with poor health and paralyzed patients, the camp volunteers moved to their homes and got them vaccinated.

Vedavyas Kamath the MLA of Mangalore South Assembly constituency, Mr Sandeep Garodi, Mr Naveen D’Souza, the local corporators and Dr Watson, the Executive of Bishop Jatana Hall also helped and supported to organize the camp as 6 vaccine camps of Team B-Human were successful with all the poor, old, labourers and a number of other people had taken the doses.

Founder Asif Deals of Team B-Human thanked all those who were associated and supported the noble cause.

Team B-Human volunteers, Team Make-A-Change members, Praveen and the team from Red Cross contributed a lot to the success of the camp.

